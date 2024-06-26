Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf accounts for approximately 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 1.38% of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000.
Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738. Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85.
Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Inc Equity Focus Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.