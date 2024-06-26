Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Stake Raised by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares during the quarter. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF comprises 5.1% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned 6.41% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter.

FLHY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. 36,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1366 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

