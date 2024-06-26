Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Trading 6.1% Higher

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.25. 117,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,145,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Forward Air Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Forward Air by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forward Air by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

