Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 14,159,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 50,924,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,910,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

