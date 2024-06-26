Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.3%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.05. 10,341,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 50,847,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,910,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 191,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 124,814 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $518,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

