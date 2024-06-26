FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 210,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 210,613 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.51.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYGV. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 91.1% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

