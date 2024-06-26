Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IUSV traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.29. 647,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.67. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.