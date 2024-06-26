Flagstar Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after buying an additional 437,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after buying an additional 431,616 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,475,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after buying an additional 362,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,090,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $197.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,641. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $200.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

