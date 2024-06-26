Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 6,335 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 380,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 645,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON remained flat at $24.58 during trading on Tuesday. 1,148,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.