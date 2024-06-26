Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 536 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 131,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000.

ACWX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 559,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,609. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

