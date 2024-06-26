Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 1,860 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,371,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 111,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,235. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

