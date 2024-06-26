Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $10,727,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,097,000 after purchasing an additional 511,084 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,507,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,312,000 after purchasing an additional 140,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 75,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 628,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

