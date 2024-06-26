Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQJ stock remained flat at $27.85 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 69,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,875. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

