First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading 4.4% Higher

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.27 and last traded at C$19.09. Approximately 388,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,073,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.29.

FM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

