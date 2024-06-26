First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. 2,712,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,409,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

