First National Corp MA ADV Has $14.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,562,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,835. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.