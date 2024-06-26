First Financial Corp IN Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,597,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,858,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.