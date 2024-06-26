First Financial Corp IN Sells 465 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in RTX were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in RTX by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.7 %

RTX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. 2,454,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.26. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.