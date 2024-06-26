First Financial Corp IN Purchases 20,712 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,421.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,834. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

