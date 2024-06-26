First Financial Corp IN Has $797,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 5,308,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,897,114. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

