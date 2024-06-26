First Financial Corp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. 1,485,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,024. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.