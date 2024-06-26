First Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

First Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 16,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

