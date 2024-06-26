First Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
First Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.
First Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. 16,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on THFF
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.