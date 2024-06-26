First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of FFMR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. First Farmers Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70.
