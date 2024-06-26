First Capital Realty Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$182.89 million during the quarter.

