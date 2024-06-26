First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance

Shares of FBTT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

About First Bankers Trustshares

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to retail, institutional, and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

