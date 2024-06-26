First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
First Bankers Trustshares Price Performance
Shares of FBTT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. First Bankers Trustshares has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
About First Bankers Trustshares
