First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 213 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.69. 5,896,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,032,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

