First Bancorp Inc ME Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Walmart were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,684,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $550.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,480,846 shares of company stock valued at $949,751,461 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.