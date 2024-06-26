First Bancorp Inc ME Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME owned about 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOOV traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.68. 60,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.22. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $180.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

