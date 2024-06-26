First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires 709 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,411. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $130.83 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.