Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Finning International Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,100 shares of company stock worth $971,140 and have sold 5,320 shares worth $230,530. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$39.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$33.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

