Financial Review: InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) versus CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF)

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals -108.02% -53.42% -45.36% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMed Pharmaceuticals and CannTrust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and CannTrust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals $4.14 million 0.53 -$7.95 million N/A N/A CannTrust $15.96 million 63.54 $7.39 million $0.07 137.18

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CannTrust beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry. Its prescription-based products include rare cannabinoids and novel cannabinoid analogs for the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical skin cream, completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. It also develops INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-900 for neurodegenerative diseases. In addition, the company offers IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids; and cannabichromene, cannabicitran, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CannTrust

(Get Free Report)

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.