Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBP traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $25.55.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
