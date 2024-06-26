Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Stake Boosted by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Shares of FREL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 95,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,942. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. The company has a market cap of $921.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

