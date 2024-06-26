Fetch.ai One Day Volume Reaches $267.72 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $267.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013277 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

