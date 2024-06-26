FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.88.

NYSE:FDX traded up $37.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,140,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average of $255.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $294.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,774 shares of company stock worth $35,194,126. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

