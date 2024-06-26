Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is Hazelview Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,930 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises about 5.7% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $30,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. 607,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,151. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $164.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

