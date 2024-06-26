Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of EXETF stock remained flat at $5.33 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83.
About Extendicare
