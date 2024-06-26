Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

