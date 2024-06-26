Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $39.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.91.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $658,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 82.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

