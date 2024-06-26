Exchange Bank Takes $229,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,713. The stock has a market cap of $234.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

