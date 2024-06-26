Exchange Bank Makes New $221,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,307 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,424 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 32,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.29. 4,012,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,250,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

