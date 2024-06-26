Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.04. The company had a trading volume of 263,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

