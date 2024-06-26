Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 870 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.0 %

Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 771,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,642. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

