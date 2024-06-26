Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,182 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,182 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,443. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.11.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

