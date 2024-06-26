Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. 12,031,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,868,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

