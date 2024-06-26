Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

ABBV stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $171.73. 1,633,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,314. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $303.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

