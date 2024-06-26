Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$37.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ERO. Ventum Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.15.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO traded up C$1.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.78. 124,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,871. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.95. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 1,208 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.69, for a total transaction of C$35,865.52. Insiders sold 16,208 shares of company stock worth $464,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

