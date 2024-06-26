Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 3.8%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 99,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 358,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

