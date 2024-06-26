EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.34. 468,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,030. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

