Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 73,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 254,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELVN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $996.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $22,877,262.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,581.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rishi Gupta sold 1,033,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $22,877,262.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 254,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,272,651 shares of company stock worth $28,393,618. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

